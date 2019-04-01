Kate Beckinsale’s $17,000 Outfit Includes a Nearly-Naked Dress & Barely-There Sandals Celebs Love

Kate Beckinsale attended Saturday night’s 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles wearing sultry semi-sheer outfit complete with sky-high heels.
The 45-year-old British actress — who presented Chadwick Boseman with the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture alongside his “Black Panther” co-star Danai Gurira — turned heads in a Julien Macdonald spring ’19 design. The black bead-embellished gown features a plunging neckline, a center cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit retails for $16,721.
For shoes, Beckinsale opted for a pair of sandals that are beloved by celebrities and stylists alike. She wore Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist Disco platform ankle-strap sandals in black. The style, which comes in various other colorways and finishes, retails for $425.
