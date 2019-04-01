Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kate Beckinsale’s $17,000 Outfit Includes a Nearly-Naked Dress & Barely-There Sandals Celebs Love

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kate-beckinsale-1
Tracee Ellis Ross
Yara Shahidi
Danai Gurira
Thandie Newton
View Gallery 64 Images

Kate Beckinsale attended Saturday night’s 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles wearing sultry semi-sheer outfit complete with sky-high heels.

Related

Olivia Culpo Hits Miami in Crop Top, Cargo Pants & Classic Nude Pumps

Marketing Plays: March 2019

Olivia Culpo Dares to Wear White Heeled Boots to a Baseball Game

The 45-year-old British actress — who presented Chadwick Boseman with the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture alongside his “Black Panther” co-star Danai Gurira — turned heads in a Julien Macdonald spring ’19 design. The black bead-embellished gown features a plunging neckline, a center cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit retails for $16,721.

kate beckinsale, Nudist Disco platforms, julien macdonald
Kate Beckinsale wearing a Julien Macdonald spring ’19 look with Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist Disco platform sandals.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For shoes, Beckinsale opted for a pair of sandals that are beloved by celebrities and stylists alike. She wore Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist Disco platform ankle-strap sandals in black. The style, which comes in various other colorways and finishes, retails for $425.

stuart weitzman Nudist Disco platforms, kate beckinsale feet
A closer look at Kate Beckinsale wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist Disco platform sandals in black.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out more celebs at the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad