Kate Beckinsale Sports Shiny Black Pumps With Cutout Sides at ‘Christmas at The Grove’

The stars aligned last night at “Christmas at The Grove” in Los Angeles, with celebrities appearing among the 32,000-plus guests.

Kate Beckinsale was one of the attendees, stepping out in a white tailored jacket and straight-leg black trousers. The “Pearl Harbor” actress completed her look with shiny black pointy-toe pumps featuring cutouts at the sides.

Kate Beckinsale wears black pants with shiny black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closeer look at Kate Beckinsale’s black pumps. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Kate Mara hit the red carpet in an all-black ensemble. The “House of Cards” alum wore a blazer and tiny shorts, accessorizing with delicate black ankle-strap sandals that showed off her dark red pedicure.

Kate Mara in an all-black look with ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kate Mara’s ankle-strap sandals. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Ashley Tisdale also joined the holiday festivities, dressed in a glam holiday look. The “High School Musical” star wore a leopard-print minidress paired with sheer black tights and black knee-high boots.

Ashley Tisdale in a leopard-print dress and black boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Ashley Tisdale’s boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Christmas at The Grove featured acts by a number of famous entertainers. Leslie Odom Jr. performed several songs including “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” while The Tenors belted out a trio of festive favorites such as “O Holy Night” and “Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town.” Meanwhile, Tori Kelly sang “Never Alone,” Aloe Blacc crooned “Wake Me Up” and “I’m the Man,” and the Fray’s Isaac Slade treated guests to some of his chart-toppers along with “Silent Night.”

The show concluded with fireworks, the arrival of Santa Claus and the lighting of the big tree, a white fir towering more than 100 feet.

