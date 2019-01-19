Karlie Kloss Masters Parisian Style in a Beret and Shiny Pumps

Karlie Kloss is on a brief weekend long trip to Paris for men’s fashion week — and she made time in her schedule for some shopping.
The 26-year-old was spotted today at the Dior store, where she looked like a Parisian with her stylish outfit.
Kloss wore a navy-blue wool coat over a brown turtleneck sweater and flowing patterned skirt that went down to mid-calf.
For footwear, the supermodel selected shiny gold pointy-toed pumps. While Kloss is already 6 foot 2, she added some even more height to her frame with her shoes, which appeared to have a 3- or 4-inch heel.
She accessorized with a chic black beret that covered her wavy blond locks and took a page out of the Parisians’ book with her makeup look, going for neutral tones that made her appear almost barefaced.
The Adidas ambassador made her way to Men’s Paris Fashion Week for “Adidas Originals Makerlab Presents: Here to Create” show. Kloss sat in the front row alongside actor Jonah Hill and soccer star David Beckham. All three wore matching white Adidas sneakers. Kloss teamed hers with a miniskirt and sweatshirt for a leggy look.
The St. Louis native shared an image of her and Beckham from the front row today, pointing out the duo’s matching footwear.
“Who wore it better 👟? #createdwithadidas,” the star wrote.
