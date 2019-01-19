Karlie Kloss Masters Parisian Style in a Beret and Shiny Pumps

Karlie Kloss is on a brief weekend long trip to Paris for men’s fashion week — and she made time in her schedule for some shopping.

The 26-year-old was spotted today at the Dior store, where she looked like a Parisian with her stylish outfit.

Kloss wore a navy-blue wool coat over a brown turtleneck sweater and flowing patterned skirt that went down to mid-calf.

Karlie Kloss wears a flowing skirt with gold pumps at the Dior Store on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

For footwear, the supermodel selected shiny gold pointy-toed pumps. While Kloss is already 6 foot 2, she added some even more height to her frame with her shoes, which appeared to have a 3- or 4-inch heel.

A closer look at Karlie Kloss’ gold pumps. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

She accessorized with a chic black beret that covered her wavy blond locks and took a page out of the Parisians’ book with her makeup look, going for neutral tones that made her appear almost barefaced.

Karlie Kloss shopping at Dior on Jan. 19. CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

The Adidas ambassador made her way to Men’s Paris Fashion Week for “Adidas Originals Makerlab Presents: Here to Create” show. Kloss sat in the front row alongside actor Jonah Hill and soccer star David Beckham. All three wore matching white Adidas sneakers. Kloss teamed hers with a miniskirt and sweatshirt for a leggy look.

The St. Louis native shared an image of her and Beckham from the front row today, pointing out the duo’s matching footwear.

“Who wore it better 👟? #createdwithadidas,” the star wrote.

