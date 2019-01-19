Sign up for our newsletter today!

Karlie Kloss Masters Parisian Style in a Beret and Shiny Pumps

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Karlie Kloss
How Karlie Kloss Flatters Her Feet
How Karlie Kloss Flatters Her Feet
How Karlie Kloss Flatters Her Feet
How Karlie Kloss Flatters Her Feet
View Gallery 11 Images

Karlie Kloss is on a brief weekend long trip to Paris for men’s fashion week — and she made time in her schedule for some shopping.

The 26-year-old was spotted today at the Dior store, where she looked like a Parisian with her stylish outfit.

Kloss wore a navy-blue wool coat over a brown turtleneck sweater and flowing patterned skirt that went down to mid-calf.

Karlie Kloss at the Dior Store, L'AvenueKarlie Kloss out and about, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 19 Jan 2019
Karlie Kloss wears a flowing skirt with gold pumps at the Dior Store on Jan. 19.
CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

For footwear, the supermodel selected shiny gold pointy-toed pumps. While Kloss is already 6 foot 2, she added some even more height to her frame with her shoes, which appeared to have a 3- or 4-inch heel.

karlie kloss, gold pumps, street style, celebrity style
A closer look at Karlie Kloss’ gold pumps.
CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

She accessorized with a chic black beret that covered her wavy blond locks and took a page out of the Parisians’ book with her makeup look, going for neutral tones that made her appear almost barefaced.

Karlie Kloss at the Dior Store, L'AvenueKarlie Kloss out and about, Paris Fashion Week Men's, France - 19 Jan 2019
Karlie Kloss shopping at Dior on Jan. 19.
CREDIT: Beretta/Shutterstock

The Adidas ambassador made her way to Men’s Paris Fashion Week for “Adidas Originals Makerlab Presents: Here to Create” show. Kloss sat in the front row alongside actor Jonah Hill and soccer star David Beckham. All three wore matching white Adidas sneakers. Kloss teamed hers with a miniskirt and sweatshirt for a leggy look.

The St. Louis native shared an image of her and Beckham from the front row today, pointing out the duo’s matching footwear.

“Who wore it better 👟? #createdwithadidas,” the star wrote.

View this post on Instagram

Who wore it better 👟? #createdwithadidas

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Click through the gallery to see Karlie Kloss’ sandal style.

Want more?

Karlie Kloss Makes a Leggy Arrival in Strappy Sandals at Restoration Hardware’s Grand Opening Party

Super-Tall Supermodel Karlie Kloss’ Shoe Size Will Surprise You

 

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad