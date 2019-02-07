Karlie Kloss Makes a Sultry Arrival in a Nude Gown With the Pointiest Pumps at Tom Ford’s NYFW Fall ’19 Show

Tom Ford’s fall ’19 show kicked off New York Fashion Week with a bang tonight. Famous faces, from supermodels to top athletes, left their warm homes on a chilly night in the Big Apple to take in the American designer’s latest collection.

Karlie Kloss hit the scene in a sultry nude gown with a statement leopard waist detail paired with shimmery bronze satin pumps featuring two buckled straps and a sharp pointed toe.

Karlie Kloss in the front row at Tom Ford’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, former New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz showed off a bold gray python print puffer jacket, which he styled with a plain black tee, black pants and black sneakers boasting a chunky sole.

Victor Cruz in the front row at Tom Ford’s fall ’19 show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Elsewhere, the Giants current wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. turned heads in a shimmery blue embroidered blazer and turtleneck paired with black pants and sleek black boots.

Odell Beckham Jr. wearing a shimmery blue embroidered jacket in the front row. CREDIT: Shutterstock

As for Poppy Delevingne — the British model wore a sexy black jumpsuit with black semi-sheer pumps featuring a pointy silver glitter-embellished cap toe.

Poppy Delevingne wearing black semi-sheer pumps with a pointy silver glitter cap toe. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Check out Tom Ford’s fall ’19 NYFW collection.

Want more?

Tom Ford’s Fall 2019 Collection Has Your Holiday Party Shoes Covered

Shoes Lead Growth at Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo — Will Versace Be Next?