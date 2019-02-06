Karlie Kloss Brings Out the Kitten Heels for the Mild Weather in New York

Karlie Kloss leaves her New York apartment in a pin-stripe suit and sling-back kitten heels.

Karlie Kloss braved the cool New York weather today in the classiest of looks.

The model chose a navy ensemble complete with a pin-stripe long jacket over a white top and cropped dark trousers.

Karlie Kloss leaves her New York apartment in a pin-stripe suit and sling-back kitten heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Karlie Kloss’ sling-back kitten heels. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her gold-handled Chanel bag, Kloss accessorized with oversize sunglasses and a pair of slingbacks; the shoes feature a pointed toe and a kitten heel.

The supermodel will be starring in Bravo’s reboot of “Project Runway” after its run on Lifetime. Alongside Kloss will be a previous winner of the show, Christian Siriano, though longtime host and judge Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn will not be returning.

The cast of the show, which airs in March, sat down with audiences in Los Angeles on Jan. 29 during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour.

The stars of the upcoming new season of “Project Runway” give a panel in Los Angeles, Jan. 29. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kloss,second from left on the bottom row, was joined by Siriano, second from right on the bottom row, among others. The 6-foot-2-inch tall model wore a white blouse with amber pants. Her look was completed by a pair of black heels.

