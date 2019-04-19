Karlie Kloss Stuns in a Shimmery Dress and Timeless Pumps for Night Out With Joshua Kushner

Karlie Kloss sparkled with every step when she hit the pavement in NYC with husband Joshua Kushner last night. The couple, who wed last fall after six years together, were captured leaving a “Project Runway” viewing party together in style.

While her man dressed in a white shirt with black jeans and black Nikes, the model — who’s replaced Heidi Klum has the new host of “Project Runway” — donned a shimmery black and gray turtleneck dress.

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner leaving a “Project Runway” viewing party Thursday night in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

A closer look at Kushner and Kloss’ black shoes for the evening. CREDIT: Splash

The 26-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel styled the knee-length design featuring an intricate weblike pattern with a pair of classic black leather stiletto heels. She accessorized with understated silver hoop earrings.

Karlie Kloss wearing a shimmery knee-length turtleneck dress with pointy black leather pumps. CREDIT: Splash

“I’m just bringing my authentic self and my experiences, my 6-foot-2 self,” Kloss told E! News on Thursday of her new hosting gig. “I’m just bringing all that I’ve experienced and learned, and I think I’m learning a lot in this process, too.”

Flip through the gallery for a look at more of Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s couples style.

Want more?

Karlie Kloss Masters Parisian Style in a Beret and Shiny Pumps