Gigi Hadid, Pharrell & More Stars Remember Karl Lagerfeld at Tribute Celebration

When Karl Lagerfeld died at age 85 this February — at the height of fashion month — the news sent ripples of sadness across the industry, with designers and celebrities aplenty mourning the loss.

Many of those fashion tastemakers were on hand today to celebrate the late Chanel creative director, gathering at the Grand Palais in Paris for a tribute titled “Karl for Ever.”

Gigi Hadid CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amid a star-studded front row, Gigi Hadid made her mark in a sleek black skirt-suit by Chanel. The supermodel completed the elegant look with pointy-toed black pumps and wore her hair pulled back in a sleek chignon.

Claudia Schiffer, one of Lagerfeld’s muses in the ’90s, wore an understated all-black look: a sweater, skinny jeans and flats. The blonde carried a black and white Chanel handbag.

Claudia Schiffer CREDIT: Philippe Blet/Shutterstock

Tilda Swinton on stage<br />at Karl for Ever. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Several A-listers appeared in the tribute, including Cara Delevingne, Pharrell Williams and Tilda Swinton. Williams also was on the front row, channeling schoolboy style in a navy blazer, gray shorts, tube socks and black loafers with Chanel written on the upper in gold caps.

Pharrell Williams on stage at Karl for Ever. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Anna Wintour rubbed shoulders with Helen Mirren. The Vogue editor wore a beige dress with strappy sandals, while the “Woman in Gold” actress sported a black pantsuit with zipper detailing and pointy-toe black pumps.

Anna Wintour (L) and Helen Mirren. CREDIT: David Fisher/Shutterstock

A slew of designers and fashion executives also attended, among them Stella McCartney and Valentino Garavani (both of their eponymous labels) and Bernard Arnault, CEO and chairman of French luxury conglomerate LVMH.

Karl Lagerfeld CREDIT: Courtesy Karl for Ever

