Sign up for our newsletter today!

Vice President Pence’s Wife Looks Chic in Cocktail Dresses & Power Pumps on Ireland Trip

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Karen Pence, Warsaw, Poland, celebrity style,
Karen Pence
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Karen Pence looked very much the part of the chic politician’s wife this weekend as she and husband Vice President Mike Pence headed to Europe.

The Pences arrived in Poland on Sept. 1 for a memorial service marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

Karen looked stylish on her arrival in Poland in a green lacy dress with short sleeves and a scalloped hemline. For footwear, the 62-year-old went with tan, croc-print pumps set on a stiletto heel.

Karen pence, lace dress, stilettos, celebrity style, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence holds hands with his wife Karen as they arrive for a memorial ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II in Warsaw, PolandWWII Anniversary, Poland, Poland - 01 Sep 2019
Mike and Karen Pence arrive in Poland for the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.
CREDIT: Petr David Josek/Shutterstock
Karen Pence, croc-print pumps, celebrity style, shoe style, Warsaw, Poland
A close-up look at Karen Pence’s pumps.
CREDIT: Petr David Josek/Shutterstock

In Warsaw, the Pences met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Karen sported a blue dress with a swirling yellow pattern, which she paired with nude stilettos that boasted a pointed silhouette and a leg-lengthening, low-cut vamp.

Karen Pence, celebrity style, Warsaw Poland, mike pence wife, Vice president, patterned dress, nude pumps, pointy toe pumps, stilettos
Karen Pence in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 2.
CREDIT: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/Shutterstock
Karen Pence, nude pumps, stilettos, Warsaw, Poland, shoe style, fashion
A close-up look at Karen Pence’s nude pumps.
CREDIT: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/Shutterstock

Agata wore a white skirt-suit with nude pumps similar to Karen’s, except hers featured a suedelike upper instead of a shiny one. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings.

Polish President Andrzej Duda (2-R) and Polish First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda (R) are bid farewell by US Vice President Mike Pence (2-L) and Second Lady Karen Pence (L) before departing of the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland 02 September 2019. Pence is on an official visit to Poland.US Vice President Mike Pence visits, Warsaw, Poland - 02 Sep 2019
(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda .
CREDIT: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/Shutterstock

Yesterday, the Pences headed to the last stop, Dublin,  to meeting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his partner, Michael Barrett. Karen matched the three men in a gray pantsuit. She paired the suit with black pumps featuring a bow detail.

US Vice President Mike Pence (C-L) and his wife Karen Spence (L) meeting Irish, An Taoiseach, (Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar (C-R) and his partner Michael Barrett (R) in Dublin Ireland, 03 September 2019. Mike Pence is on an official visit to Ireland stretching over the next three days.US Vice President Mike Pence visits Ireland, Dublin - 03 Sep 2019
(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Michael Barrett in Dublin, Ireland Sept. 3.
CREDIT: AIDAN CRAWLEY/Shutterstock

The high heels and cocktail dresses marked something of a departure from Karen’s typical style, which tends to feature low heels and walkable boots.

For instance, at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, Karen sported $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear.

Want more?

Melania Trump Wears a Striking Red Dress, Karen Pence Rocks Ruffles and Pointy Pumps at First Lady’s Luncheon

Vice President Pence’s Daughter Plugs Ivanka Trump’s Glitter Pumps — And Now They’re Only $40

First Lady Fashion: The Style Choices of Melania Trump Vs. Michelle Obama

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad