Vice President Pence’s Wife Looks Chic in Cocktail Dresses & Power Pumps on Ireland Trip

Karen Pence looked very much the part of the chic politician’s wife this weekend as she and husband Vice President Mike Pence headed to Europe.

The Pences arrived in Poland on Sept. 1 for a memorial service marking the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

Karen looked stylish on her arrival in Poland in a green lacy dress with short sleeves and a scalloped hemline. For footwear, the 62-year-old went with tan, croc-print pumps set on a stiletto heel.

Mike and Karen Pence arrive in Poland for the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II. CREDIT: Petr David Josek/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Karen Pence’s pumps. CREDIT: Petr David Josek/Shutterstock

In Warsaw, the Pences met with Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife Agata Kornhauser-Duda. Karen sported a blue dress with a swirling yellow pattern, which she paired with nude stilettos that boasted a pointed silhouette and a leg-lengthening, low-cut vamp.

Karen Pence in Warsaw, Poland on Sept. 2. CREDIT: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Karen Pence’s nude pumps. CREDIT: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/Shutterstock

Agata wore a white skirt-suit with nude pumps similar to Karen’s, except hers featured a suedelike upper instead of a shiny one. She accessorized her look with dangling earrings.

(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Polish President Andrzej Duda and Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda . CREDIT: RADEK PIETRUSZKA/Shutterstock

Yesterday, the Pences headed to the last stop, Dublin, to meeting Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his partner, Michael Barrett. Karen matched the three men in a gray pantsuit. She paired the suit with black pumps featuring a bow detail.

(L-R): Karen Pence, Mike Pence, Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and Michael Barrett in Dublin, Ireland Sept. 3. CREDIT: AIDAN CRAWLEY/Shutterstock

The high heels and cocktail dresses marked something of a departure from Karen’s typical style, which tends to feature low heels and walkable boots.

For instance, at President Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, Karen sported $70 platform boots from Impo Footwear.

