Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Stun in Springlike Dresses & Comfy Shoes for Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella

Kanye West’s highly anticipated Easter “Sunday Service” at Coachella was today — and the Kardashian-Jenner sisters used the day as an opportunity to show off their spring style.

The youngest sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, twinned in form-flattering white dresses and sneakers, the perfect shoe choice for navigating the desert grounds at the Indio, Calif. festival.

Kendall, 23, sported a long white dress with spaghetti straps and a daring thigh-high slit, completing her look with tan sneakers. Meanwhile, Kylie, 21, sported a curve-hugging midi dress with short sleeves and white sneakers. The Kylie Cosmetics billionaire wore her hair in a braid with festive crosses strewn in.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian twinned with daughter North West, with both stepping out in similar gray ensembles. (Kim sported gray suedelike boots, while North had white sneakers on that she later kicked off.)

Kim Kardashian carries North West as they leave Sunday Service. CREDIT: Splash News

North, who performed with her father as part of Sunday Service, wore her hair in long braids going down her back.

Khloe Kardashian looked stylish in a cream colored dress complete with Timberland boots in the brand’s classic camel colorway.

Khloe Kardashian in Timberlands as she leaves Sunday Service. CREDIT: Splash News

West himself stepped out in an oversized purple T-shirt and baggy pants, finishing his look with a pair of black sneakers.

Kanye West at his Coachella Sunday Service. CREDIT: Splash News

The Yeezy designer made a surprise appearance during pal Kid Cudi’s Coachella set yesterday, hitting the stage to perform hits from the duo’s album “Kids See Ghosts.”

Other celebrity guests at ‘Ye’s Sunday Service included Hailey Baldwin, Lala Anthony and Alexander Wang.

