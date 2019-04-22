Twitter Trashes Kanye West’s Pricey ‘Church Clothes’ at Coachella Sunday Service

Kanye West performs with Kid Cudi at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.

Kanye West’s messianic merch isn’t quite drawing the praise he might’ve expected.

Upon releasing his self-proclaimed “church clothes” at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on Easter, the Yeezy founder faced backlash on social media for the collection’s expensive price tags.

West’s special Sunday Service line boasted a $50 two-pack of socks that read “Jesus Walks” and “Church Socks” as well as “Holy Spirit” and “Sunday Service The Mountain” sweaters that ranged from $165 to $225. Shortly after the release, a number of Twitter users took to the platform to express their displeasure at the costly products.

The Kanye West merch store at #Coachella has sweatshirts with prices ranging from $165 to $225. There are shirts for $70 and socks for $50. pic.twitter.com/ub9LtB9rwy — James H. Williams @ Coachella (@JHWreporter) April 21, 2019

“50 bucks for some damn socks?” one Twitter user lamented. “Kanye needs to go up for prayer.”

The line also included a pair of “Sunday Service” sweatpants that retailed for $135 as well as “Trust God” T-shirts for $70 each.

50 bucks for some damn socks? Kanye needs to go up for prayer https://t.co/B5XOkCtWnT — 𝕌𝕟𝕔𝕝𝕖 🅱️ (@itsBroDeci) April 21, 2019

The Sunday Service merch I love Kanye but I ain't paying 225 for a pretty basic hoodie pic.twitter.com/Iege8bQ0Hb — Yarin (@yarinht) April 21, 2019

Another user took a more blunt approach, calling out the rapper’s reputation as a designer: “One day we’re gonna talk about how Kanye wants to be taken seriously as a designer but continually makes clothes with no artistic value and relies heavily on his name to sell overpriced merch.”

One day we’re gonna talk about how Kanye wants to be taken seriously as a designer but continually makes clothes with no artistic value and relies heavily on his name to sell overpriced merch 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/vjkgJe71io — Jared (@WifiWinston_) April 21, 2019

Others gave the collection the meme treatment, with some criticizing West for profiting off of a religious holiday.

Kanye is selling merch that says “Holy spirit” on it for $200+….. I just… pic.twitter.com/NENIcVZgsR — KING HU$$LE (@MindOfPryze) April 21, 2019

Despite the negative comments, hundreds of fans who attended the Indio, Calif., event still lined up to purchase Ye’s much-hyped pieces.

“Not really a fan of merch,” wrote one user, “but Kanye’s ‘Jesus Walks’ socks is kinda lookin’ dope.”

Not really a fan of merch but Kanye’s “Jesus Walks” socks is kinda lookin’ dope #sundayservice — Marc Mangapit (@marcxious) April 21, 2019

