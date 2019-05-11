Kanye West Poses in Those Controversial Yeezy Scuba Sneakers With Lil Nas X & North West

Kanye West’s Yeezy Scuba shoes have fans seriously divided — and today, the world has a fresh look at the controversial shoes courtesy of Lil Nas X.

The “Old Town Road” rapper posted an image of him and West (who has daughter North perched on his shoulders) from one of West’s “Sunday Service” gospel performances.

In the image, the 41-year-old Adidas collaborator wears a yellow sweatsuit with a white colorway of the Scuba sneakers. Featuring a socklike silhouette with a pointed toe — something of a Yeezy take on the popular Balenciaga sock-fit trainer — the shoe has generated mixed reactions on social media. Many fans dislike the departure from the typical Yeezy silhouette, with social media critics quipping “even Jesus wouldn’t wear them” and “those are trash.”

West has been photographed before wearing the unconventional shoes — and images were released to social media showing off prototypes of the style. Official details about the shoes (and whether they’ll be released to the general public) have not been shared.

Meanwhile, Lil Nas X sports a distressed denim jacket, slim-fitting black jeans and a cowboy hat in the photo. He wears shoes not from West’s Yeezy but instead from rival Jordan Brand. Little North appears to be barefoot as she sits on top of her dad’s shoulders in a translucent pink jacket and light-wash jeans. West’s wife, Kim Kardashian, snapped the photo.

