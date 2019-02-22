Kanye West Takes His Hair to the ‘Next Level’ With Rainbow Colors

Kanye West is always turning heads when he leaves the house.

The rapper-turned-designer was snapped while out and about in L.A.’s Calabasas neighborhood Thursday with a bold new hair look. Mr. West’s buzzcut was dyed various colors, including red, orange, yellow, green, violet and blue by his go-to colorist, Daniel Moon.

Kanye West steps out in Calabasas with new rainbow hair. CREDIT: Splash

In an interview with “Paper” magazine from today, the hair colorist revealed that the inspiration behind the colorful dye-job was to “push the boundaries” and “do something that was next level.”

Kanye West wearing Yeezy Season 7 brown suede lace-up military style boots. CREDIT: Splash

The 41-year-old father of three rocked a casual outfit as he debuted his new hair. The 21-time Grammy winner wore a white crewneck sweatshirt over a T-shirt paired with dark purple sweatpants and brown suede Yeezy Season 7 lace-up paneled military boots. The style retails for $727. He further accessorized his low-key look with two chains.

A look at Kanye West’s rainbow-dyed hair from the back. CREDIT: Splash

Earlier today, the Yeezy designer’s eldest daughter with wife Kim Kardashian, North West, 5, was revealed as the February cover star of WWD Beauty Inc. The shoot was styled by Kardashian, herself.

