Kanye West Tests Out Nike Sneakers on Tokyo Shopping Outing

Kanye West’s shoe wardrobe seems to consist of mostly Yeezy, but the rapper turned designer was spotted trying on shoes from a different brand on a recent shopping outing.

On a trip to Tokyo with wife Kim Kardashian West and their four kids, West tried on Nike’s ISPA Air Max 720 sneakers.

The ISPA Air Max 720 is aesthetically designer with a nod to modern city life, but each feature was created to maximize comfort and utility. The shoe boasts an extra-large air unit for underfoot comfort and an upper with circular holes for increased cooling. The kick collapses for easy storage, with a heel clip that can be detached for carrying gear.

The Nike ISP Air Max 720 costs $210 and is available for purchase on Nike.com.

Nike ISPA Air Max 720 CREDIT: Nike

While West began his foray into the sneaker world with Nike in 2009, first launching his Yeezy line there, he’s worked with Adidas since 2013. Sisters-in-law Kendall and Kylie Jenner also work with the Three Stripes.

West mostly can be found in footwear from his own brand. On Nov. 23, the “Gold Digger” hit maker was photographed at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a red colorway of his Yeezy Foam Runners, perforated clogs that many say resemble Crocs.

According to Forbes, West earned $150 million before taxes in the past year, mostly due to the success of his sneaker line. Adidas Yeezy is on pace to do $1.5 billion in sales the year, putting it in competition with Jordan Brand, which brings in around $3 billion annually.

