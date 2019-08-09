Kanye Sports Yeezy Boost 700s to Surprise Manager With a Lamborghini

Leave it to Kanye West to give the gift of the year: a brand new 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV for his longtime friend and manager John Monopoly.

Monopoly shared the kind gesture on his Instagram posing next to the vehicle and with the rapper himself who was caught off-guard for the shot. He captioned the post “Happy BDAY to me !!!! Words cannot express my gratitude . . . I’m at a complete loss.”

For the outing, Kanye went with a graphic custom sweatshirt featuring scenes from the popular TV show “Rick and Morty” as well as a slice of pizza with the Yeezy name written on it.

He finished the ensemble with blue champion shorts and a pair of Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” CREDIT: Adidas

The 2019 Lamborghini Urus SUV retails from $200,000 on with Monopoloy’s landing in the higher ranges due to its customized matte black finish.

The “Ghost Town” rapper has made his love for the luxury car brand known in the past and even joked in an interview with Forbes this July that the Yeezy “is the Lamborghini of shoes.”

West worked with Monopoly for his first three albums before the two split ways in 2008. More recently, in August of last year, West announced he was reuniting with his former manager after a 10-year break in their collaborative work.

