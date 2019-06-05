Kanye West’s Shoe Closet Will Blow Your Mind

Kanye West gave David Letterman, the host of Netflix’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction,” an exclusive tour of his extravagant minimalist-style home in L.A. that includes his one-of-a-kind shoe closet.

After showing off his master bathroom, the rapper-turned-designer takes the 72-year-old comedian into a clean white room lined with shelves full of Yeezy shoes like his Japanese-inspired slides, unreleased basketball models and many others. Various garments from his own hugely successful brand can also be seen on hangers in the showroomlike space.

Kanye West wearing his Yeezy Boost 700 “Static” sneakers prior to their Dec. 29 release date. CREDIT: Splash News

During the interview, West hands the former “Late Show” host a pair of Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers in the grayish white “Static” colorway. “700s, right here,” he says proudly. “So these shoes … the style is called a ‘dad shoe’ — you could just call it a shoe cause you’re a dad,” he explains. The style dropped last December with a retail price tag of $300.

Recently, the 41-year-old Chicago native’s Yeezy Scuba sneakers have been creating plenty of buzz online. West debuted the unique sneakers at Coachella during one of his “Sunday Service” gospel performances in April. While release information has yet to be revealed, new photos of the high-top style captured by Highsnobiety photographer Bryan Luna surfaced online just days ago.

