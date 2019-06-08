Kanye West’s Most Controversial Shoe Looks

Rapper-turned-designer Kanye West turns 42 today. With that, we reminisce on some of West’s most controversial and talked-about shoe looks to date.

Although the Grammy-award winner has legions of Yeezy fans who love his sneakers, there are always some who aren’t as into his designs. Most recently, fellow rapper 50 Cent took aim at the father of four’s Scuba shoes.

Yeezy Scuba Sneakers

The “I Love It” rapper has been spotted in the unconventional sock-like Yeezy booties on several occasions now. 50 Cent posted a photo to social media of West sporting the odd style on Instagram and wrote, “I’m definitely not wearing that s**t.”

Yeezy Season 6 Slides

Another controversial shoe moment for ‘Ye was when he donned gray Yeezy slides to rapper 2 Chainz’ wedding to Kesha Ward last summer that looked way too small. He paired the Season 6 slip-on sandals with a mint Louis Vuitton monogrammed suit from longtime pal Virgil Abloh. His shoes received plenty of online ridicule and West even took to Twitter to defend them, saying he wore them “the Japanese way.”

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at 2 Chainz’ and Kesha Ward’s wedding. CREDIT: Splash News

West rocking Yeezy Season 6 slides. CREDIT: Splash News

