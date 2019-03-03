Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kanye West’s Goes to Church in Yeezy Sandals and Socks With Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

By Charlie Carballo
Charlie Carballo

Charlie Carballo

More Stories By Charlie

View All
Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian leave Kanye West?s Sunday church servicePictured: Kanye WestRef: SPL5069370 030319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kanye West leaves church services.
CREDIT: Splash

Kanye West headed to church today in head-to-toe white, letting only his hair, dyed in rainbow colors, stand out.

The Yeezy designer had on his own brand in the form of sandal slides (that fit his feet) teamed with socks. Last year, the Adidas collaborator was mocked for wearing ill-fitting Yeezy Season 6 slip-ons that left his heels dangling out, but this time around he opted to size up.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian leave Kanye West?s Sunday church servicePictured: Kanye WestRef: SPL5069370 030319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kanye West and children leave church services.
CREDIT: Splash

It was a family affair for the church services. West was joined by his wife, Kim Kardashian, who had on a brown short-sleeve top and matching trousers with snakeskin Yeezy slouch boots that had a chunky block heel. Her sisters Kourtney, along with her children, and Khloe were also in attendance.

Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian leave Kanye West?s Sunday church servicePictured: Ref: SPL5069370 030319 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Khloe Kardashian leaves church services.
CREDIT: Splash

Khloe looked comfortable in a white duster with white Yeezy sneakers, and Kourtney had on a floor-length trench coat.

In February, West revealed he has larger ambitions than just partnering with Adidas on his Yeezy brand, of which he debuted in 2015. The outspoken rapper revealed in an interview with Hood by Air founder Shayne Oliver for  Interview Magazine that he’s been ”fighting” for the role of Adidas creative director.

Kim Kardashian, yeezy slides, Khloe Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian leave Kanye West?s Sunday church servicePictured: Kanye WestRef: SPL5069370 030319 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Shotbyjuliann / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: 02 4399 8577photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kanye West wears Yeezy slides.
CREDIT: Splash

“I’ve been fighting and struggling and arguing and talking and having conversation after conversation about being the creative director of Adidas,” West revealed. “It’s just f**king obvious, right?”

Want more?

Kanye West Says He’s ‘Fighting’ to Be Adidas Creative Director

The Latest Adidas Powerphases Are Not Part of Kanye West’s Yeezy Line

Kanye West Takes His Hair to the ‘Next Level’ With Rainbow Colors

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad