Kanye West’s Goes to Church in Yeezy Sandals and Socks With Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian

Kanye West headed to church today in head-to-toe white, letting only his hair, dyed in rainbow colors, stand out.

The Yeezy designer had on his own brand in the form of sandal slides (that fit his feet) teamed with socks. Last year, the Adidas collaborator was mocked for wearing ill-fitting Yeezy Season 6 slip-ons that left his heels dangling out, but this time around he opted to size up.

Kanye West and children leave church services. CREDIT: Splash

It was a family affair for the church services. West was joined by his wife, Kim Kardashian, who had on a brown short-sleeve top and matching trousers with snakeskin Yeezy slouch boots that had a chunky block heel. Her sisters Kourtney, along with her children, and Khloe were also in attendance.

Khloe looked comfortable in a white duster with white Yeezy sneakers, and Kourtney had on a floor-length trench coat.

In February, West revealed he has larger ambitions than just partnering with Adidas on his Yeezy brand, of which he debuted in 2015. The outspoken rapper revealed in an interview with Hood by Air founder Shayne Oliver for Interview Magazine that he’s been ”fighting” for the role of Adidas creative director.

Kanye West wears Yeezy slides. CREDIT: Splash

“I’ve been fighting and struggling and arguing and talking and having conversation after conversation about being the creative director of Adidas,” West revealed. “It’s just f**king obvious, right?”

