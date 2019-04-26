Kanye West Casually Steps Out in an Unreleased Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 Colorway

Kayne West steps out in Calabasas, California in a new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700, April 25.

Kanye West stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., yesterday casually wearing an unreleased colorway of his Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 sneakers.

This iteration of the shoe features an all-black upper and a black chunky sole, which is a signature of the style.

Kayne West steps out in a new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 on April 25. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kanye’s new colorway of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700. CREDIT: Splash News

The sneak peek of this unreleased style came just days before the “Analog” iteration of the Yeezy Boost 700 drops. The all-white sneaker releases online and in stores tomorrow, retailing for $300. There is no official word yet, though, about when this new black Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 will release.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Analog” CREDIT: Adidas

Twitter account Yeezy Mafia shared the image of Kanye with the caption “NEW YEEZY ALERT.”

It’s not his first time showing off the new shoe. He wore the black style this past weekend during his a surprise performance in Kid Cudi’s set at Coachella.

Kanye West takes the stage at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kanye West jumps up and down onstage at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The “Ghost Town” rapper first released his debut “Yeezy Season 1” collection in 2015. His collaboration with Adidas has led to many successful collections of clothing and footwear since, with most shoes selling out within hours of their drop.

