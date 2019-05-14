Kanye West and the Kardashians Pose in Yeezy ‘Church Merch’

Following Kanye West’s Sunday Service at Coachella in April, the rapper released church-themed Yeezy brand clothing, which Kourtney Kardashian referred to as “church merch” on Instagram today.

To support Ye, members of the Kardashian family came together to pose in head-to-toe Yeezy outfits. Her kids, Mason and Reign Disick, Khloe and Kim Kardashian, and Kanye are all standing in a creek rocking Yeezy kicks.

Kim and Kanye chose two different styles of sweatshirts emblazoned with “Holy Spirit,” while Kourtney’s shirt read “Trust God.” The legs of their sweatpants read “Sunday Service.”

For footwear, the three Kardashian sisters wore different iterations of Adidas Yeezy sneakers, while Kanye had on a pair of boots from the brand.

Mason, too, wore Yeezy sneakers, though he paired his with a vintage Police tour shirt.

Kanye West at his Coachella Sunday Service. CREDIT: Splash News

Coachella attendees shared pictures of the merchandise in April that reportedly retailed at the event for $50 to $225.

The Kanye West merch store at #Coachella has sweatshirts with prices ranging from $165 to $225. There are shirts for $70 and socks for $50. pic.twitter.com/ub9LtB9rwy — James H. Williams (@JHWreporter) April 21, 2019

The rapper released his debut “Yeezy Season 1” collection in 2015. Kanye’s collaboration with Adidas has led to many successful collections, with most shoes selling out within hours of their drop.

