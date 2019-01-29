Why Dem Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Is the Chicest Politician

Striking the right tone style-wise as a politician can be tricky — especially for female candidates.

But Sen. Kamala Harris of California has what it takes. The former lawyer, who announced her presidential campaign on Sunday, always hits the right note.

Harris typically steps out in tailored pantsuits paired with pumps, and she went for this combination yesterday as she spoke to students at Drake University in Iowa.

She looked chic in a black pantsuit and matching kitten heels, adding a little personality to her look with beads around her neck.

Kamala Harris speaks to students at Iowa’s Drake University on Jan. 28, 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Howard University alumnae repeated the look as she stepped out to a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble on Jan. 13 as part of her book tour.

The 54-year-old paired a slim-fitting black pantsuit with pointy-toed pumps. She accessorized with a strand of black beads and wore her hair down.

Kamala Harris visits an L.A. bookstore in January 2019. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Californian pulled off an elegant yet dressed down look in June 2018 as she stepped out to the Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March in Los Angeles. She sported a white blazer with dark, tight-fitting pants, finishing off her look with white sneakers for a summery twist on her typical style.

Kamala Harris rocks a white blazer and sneakers at a march in June 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

For more formal appearances, Harris has also been known to ditch the classic footwear for more out-there options.

At the opening of The Broad museum on Sept. 17, 2015, she stepped out in a sparkly knee-length dress and black patent leather cage heeled sandals. The sandals showed off a bright-red pedicure and had a shiny finish.

Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff at The Broad museum opening in L.A. in September 2015. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

A closer look at Kamala Harris’ sandals. CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery for more of Kamala Harris’ style.

Want more?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Worn-Out Campaign Shoes Are Headed to a Museum

7 A-List Celebs Who Used Fashion to Make Social, Political Statements on the Red Carpet

Carmelo Anthony Refuses to Stay Silent on Politics, Kaepernick & the Fashion Business