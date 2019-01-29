Sign up for our newsletter today!

Why Dem Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Is the Chicest Politician

By Ella Chochrek
Striking the right tone style-wise as a politician can be tricky — especially for female candidates.

But Sen. Kamala Harris of California has what it takes. The former lawyer, who announced her presidential campaign on Sunday, always hits the right note.

Harris typically steps out in tailored pantsuits paired with pumps, and she went for this combination yesterday as she spoke to students at Drake University in Iowa.

She looked chic in a black pantsuit and matching kitten heels, adding a little personality to her look with beads around her neck.

kamala harris, drake university, pantsuit
Kamala Harris speaks to students at Iowa’s Drake University on Jan. 28, 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Howard University alumnae repeated the look as she stepped out to a Los Angeles Barnes & Noble on Jan. 13 as part of her book tour.

The 54-year-old paired a slim-fitting black pantsuit with pointy-toed pumps. She accessorized with a strand of black beads and wore her hair down.

Kamala HarrisKamala Harris 'Superheroes Are Everywhere' book tour, Los Angeles, USA - 13 Jan 2019
Kamala Harris visits an L.A. bookstore in January 2019.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The Californian pulled off an elegant yet dressed down look in June 2018 as she stepped out to the Families Belong Together – Freedom for Immigrants March in Los Angeles. She sported a white blazer with dark, tight-fitting pants, finishing off her look with white sneakers for a summery twist on her typical style.

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 30: Celebrities and politicians at 'Families Belong Together - Freedom for Immigrants March Los Angeles' at Los Angeles City Hall on June 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.Pictured: Kamala Harris Ref: SPL5007416 010718 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @ParisaMichelle / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kamala Harris rocks a white blazer and sneakers at a march in June 2018.
CREDIT: Splash News

For more formal appearances, Harris has also been known to ditch the classic footwear for more out-there options.

At the opening of The Broad museum on Sept. 17, 2015, she stepped out in a sparkly knee-length dress and black patent leather cage heeled sandals. The sandals showed off a bright-red pedicure and had a shiny finish.

California Attorney General Kamala Harris and husband Douglas EmhoffBroad Museum Opening, Los Angeles, America - 17 Sep 2015
Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff at The Broad museum opening in L.A. in September 2015.
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock
Kamala Harris, sandals, cage heels, shoe style
A closer look at Kamala Harris’ sandals.
CREDIT: Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

