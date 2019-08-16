Kaitlynn Carter Wears Summer’s Sleekest Shoe Trend to Interview With Whitney Port

Kaitlynn Carter’s name has been everywhere this week as she vacationed in Italy with Miley Cyrus, but now, she’s making her own headlines as she appeared on “The Hills” star Whitney Port’s live podcast.

Carter interviewed with Port for Dear Media at The Grove in Los Angeles; on stage, she went casual in a green top with black accents and a pair of raw-hem light-wash jeans.

Kaitlynn Carter at the Grove in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kaitlynn Carter’s black heels. CREDIT: Splash News

She dressed the look up a bit with her footwear, a set of black thin-strap sandals with a tall heel.

In Carter’s interview with Port, she answered the question, “What are the key pieces you’ll always find in your close?” as seen on Dear Media’s Instagram story.

“I have a pair of Redone jeans that are the ankle-length and slim-cut, and then I wear a lot of Redone or Reformation T-shirts because they crop them to the exact right height. And then I’ll wear those and a pair of sneakers,” answered Carter. “That’s what I wear on a daily basis.”

While they weren’t her go-to sneakers, the clean and classic silhouette of her heels at the event has been everywhere this season as stars like Sarah Hyland, Ciara and Shanina Shaik mix it up with other big trends of the summer including metallics and square toes.

Sarah Hyland in thin-strap sandals on the red carpet at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Ciara wearing a Versace pre-fall ’19 look with Jimmy Choo Minny sandals. CREDIT: Splash

Shanina Shaik at the UNICEF Summer Gala in Sardinia, Italy, Aug. 9. CREDIT: Shutterstock

