Kaitlynn Carter Does the Western Boot Trend on Vacation With Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter is showing off the versatility of her white Western boots during a vacation in Italy this week with girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

The 30-year-old teamed the booties, which are from Ganni, with a little black dress and a floppy hat for a boat ride with Cyrus and other pals this weekend. Meanwhile, the “Party in the USA” singer sported a corset top, high-waisted pants and custom vegan Versace sandals.

In an image posted to Instagram yesterday, Carter again wore the boots. This time, she teamed them with a sheer white bodysuit and denim Daisy Dukes with ruffled trim.

The Ganni ankle boots are made from croc-embossed leather, with a 3-inch block heel and elastic goring on the sides. The boots boast a square toe, a feature that’s popular across a variety of styles — from pumps to sandals — this season. This Ganni silhouette can be shopped now Fwrd.com for $475.

Ganni Western boot. CREDIT: FWRD.com

Western boots have been a trend for a while now. After popping up on fall ’18 runways, the style was one of the most prominent shoes of the resort ’19 season; it also appeared at the spring ’19 Paris Haute Couture shows.

Carter has been a fan of her white Ganni boots throughout the summer. The reality star teamed the shoes with a Reformation floral minidress in a July 14 Instagram post.

