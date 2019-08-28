Kaitlynn Carter Wears Bizarre See-Through Sneakers to Post-VMAs Party With Miley Cyrus

For once, Miley Cyrus isn’t the one in the most out-there outfit.

At an MTV VMAs after-party Monday night with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus opted for a simple, on-trend shoe style — while Carter went with a bizarre pair of sneakers that attracted attention.

Aside from the shoes, the two women’s looks were fairly similar. Both wore white shirts with jeans, layering long-sleeves on top. Carter opted for an oversize gray blazer, while Cyrus selected a Fendi button-down.

Kaitlynn Carter (L) and Miley Cyrus attend a VMAs after-party in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

Cyrus eluded to her country roots with accessories: a brown hat with a feather and black Western-style boots with a square toe. Square toes are one of summer’s biggest trends, coming back amid a wave of ’90s-inspired styles. While the shape is quirky, it’s become conventional thanks to street style stars and A-listers.

Kaitlynn Carter (L) and Miley Cyrus out and about in New York on Aug. 26. CREDIT: Splash News

Kaitlynn’s clear shoes are trending right now, but the majority of see-through shoes have consisted of PVC pumps or sandals — with the clear feature sometimes serving only as a subtle accent.

Kaitlynn Carter (L) and Miley Cyrus’ shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The reality star’s PVC Stella McCartney sneakers boast a retro-inspired silhouette with a chunky platform. The PVC upper — perfect for flaunting a pedicure — is rather unconventional, however. Fans wanting the look can shop the vegan kicks on Neimanmarcus.com, where they’re marked down more than 50% to $335. Initially, Neiman’s charged $685 for these.

Stella McCartney’s Eclypse clear chunky sneakers. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

At the VMAs, Cyrus performed her single “Slide Away” for the first time. The pop star wore an all-black look onstage, choosing a Saint Laurent minidress and Tom Ford sandals.

Miley Cyrus wears a revealing Saint Laurent minidress and Tom Ford sandals at the VMAs on Aug. 26. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

A close-up look at Miley Cyrus’ Tom Ford sandals. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

