Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaitlynn Carter Wears Bizarre See-Through Sneakers to Post-VMAs Party With Miley Cyrus

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
miley-kaitlynn-vmas-
Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards
Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards
Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards
Miley Cyrus at the MTV Video Music Awards
View Gallery 10 Images

For once, Miley Cyrus isn’t the one in the most out-there outfit.

At an MTV VMAs after-party Monday night with girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter, Cyrus opted for a simple, on-trend shoe style — while Carter went with a bizarre pair of sneakers that attracted attention.

Aside from the shoes, the two women’s looks were fairly similar. Both wore white shirts with jeans, layering long-sleeves on top. Carter opted for an oversize gray blazer, while Cyrus selected a Fendi button-down.

Kaitlynn Carter, girlfriend, clear sneakers, Stella McCartney, toes, Miley Cyrus, abs, jeans, crop top, square toes, vmas after party, august 2019, celebrity styleMiley Cyrus Proudly Hold Hands with New GF Kaitlynn Carter After Emotional VMA's Performance. The pair held hands arriving at Up and Down Nightclub in ManhattanPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5111058 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kaitlynn Carter (L) and Miley Cyrus attend a VMAs after-party in New York.
CREDIT: Splash News

Cyrus eluded to her country roots with accessories: a brown hat with a feather and black Western-style boots with a square toe. Square toes are one of summer’s biggest trends, coming back amid a wave of ’90s-inspired styles. While the shape is quirky, it’s become conventional thanks to street style stars and A-listers.

Related

Cardi B Accepts Her MTV VMA in Caged Spike Heels and an Unexpected Red Dress

Marc Jacobs' VMAs Look Featured Red Slippers Like Dorothy's in 'The Wizard of Oz'

Worst Dressed Celebs at MTV VMAs 2019, According to You

Kaitlynn Carter, clear sneakers, Stella McCartney, toes, Miley Cyrus, square toes, vmas after party, august 2019, celebrity style, girlfriend, Miley Cyrus Proudly Hold Hands with New GF Kaitlynn Carter After Emotional VMA's Performance. The pair held hands arriving at Up and Down Nightclub in ManhattanPictured: Miley Cyrus,Kaitlynn CarterRef: SPL5111058 270819 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: DIGGZY / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: 0207 644 7656Milan: +39 02 56567623photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kaitlynn Carter (L) and Miley Cyrus out and about in New York on Aug. 26.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kaitlynn’s clear shoes are trending right now, but the majority of see-through shoes have consisted of PVC pumps or sandals — with the clear feature sometimes serving only as a subtle accent.

Kaitlynn Carter, clear sneakers, Stella McCartney, toes, Miley Cyrus, square toes, vmas after party, august 2019, celebrity style
Kaitlynn Carter (L) and Miley Cyrus’ shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The reality star’s PVC Stella McCartney sneakers boast a retro-inspired silhouette with a chunky platform. The PVC upper — perfect for flaunting a pedicure — is rather unconventional, however. Fans wanting the look can shop the vegan kicks on Neimanmarcus.com, where they’re marked down more than 50% to $335. Initially, Neiman’s charged $685 for these.

Stella McCartney Eclypse clear chunky sneakers
Stella McCartney’s Eclypse clear chunky sneakers.
CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

At the VMAs, Cyrus performed her single “Slide Away” for the first time. The pop star wore an all-black look onstage, choosing a Saint Laurent minidress and Tom Ford sandals.

Miley Cyrus, saint Laurent minidress, LBD, tom ford sandals, MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019Wearing Saint Laurent
Miley Cyrus wears a revealing Saint Laurent minidress and Tom Ford sandals at the VMAs on Aug. 26.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Miley Cyrus, pedicure, shoes, performance, saint Laurent minidress, LBD, tom ford sandals, MTV Video Music Awards, Show, Prudential Center, New Jersey, USA - 26 Aug 2019Wearing Saint Laurent
A close-up look at Miley Cyrus’ Tom Ford sandals.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Miley Cyrus’ craziest VMAs looks over the years.

In the video below, watch Carrie Dragshaw explain how he recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s looks.

Want more?

Kaitlynn Carter Does the Western Boot Trend on Vacation With Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus’ Luxe Vacation Look Includes ‘So Much’ Versace

From Mild to Wild, a Look at Miley Cyrus’ Incredible Style Transformation

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad