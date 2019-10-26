Kaia Gerber Works Out in Her Go-To Adidas x Alexander Wang Sneakers

Kaia Gerber wore her go-to Adidas x Alexander Wang sneakers during a workout in New York this week.

Kaia Gerber working out in NYC. CREDIT: Mega Agency

The 18-year old sported a pair of gray leggings and a white sports bra. The Adidas x Alexander Wang sneakers have a sock-like fit and a gum detail at the outsole of the heel.

Kaia Gerber and Ryan Shaver working out in NYC. CREDIT: Mega Agency

Gerber was joined by “13 Reasons Why” actor Ryan Shaver. The 25-year-old wore a navy blue t-shirt, along with black shorts and a pair of black athletic sneakers with Nike high rise socks.

Kaia Gerber, Ryan Shaver, and Emily Ratajkowski out and about in NYC. CREDIT: Mega Agency

The fashionable pair are often spotted together. In June, they were snapped on the streets of New York with supermodel Emily Ratajkowski. The stars strolled down the street walking Ratajkowski’s dog.

Gerber sported a pair of black slim fit jeans with a blue and black cardigan, along with a pair of combat boots while Shaver kept it colorful in a pair of blue jeans, a multi colored graphic t-shirt and beige sneakers which were tied up with black and white laces. Ratajkowski sported a streetwear ensemble — an all-brown outfit complete with a blazer and baggy pants. On her feet, she wore a pair of white on-trend “Dad Sneakers” which featured a platform on the outsole.

