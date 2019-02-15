Kaia Gerber Steps Out for Valentine’s Day With Mystery Guy Wearing $1,000 Jimmy Choo Boots

After hitting the catwalk for Marc Jacobs’ fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week the night before, Kaia Gerber was spotted stepping out with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day.

The 17-year-old supermodel was snapped hitting the pavement in NYC sporting a stylish ensemble for the special occasion. She paired a brown plaid tweed Khaite Petra long blazer, which retails for $1,520, with jeans and chic black leather Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

Kaia Geber spotted out with a Vans-clad mystery man on Valentine’s Day. CREDIT: Splash

Gerber, who is the face of Jimmy Choo’s spring ’19 campaign, reached for the brand’s Cruz lace-up combat boots. The $1,095 style featured a textured-leather upper and a classic lug sole. The model daughter of Cindy Crawford further accessorized with a black leather zipper-embellished Alexander Wang Attica belt bag.

Kaia Gerber wearing a Khaite Petra plaid tweed blazer with jeans and Jimmy Choo Cruz ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, her date, who is reported as being 18-year-old Fenton Merkell, wore a dark green sweatshirt under a black coat with black pants and matching black canvas Vans slip-on sneakers.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber wearing Jimmy Choo’s Cruz textured black leather ankle boots. CREDIT: Splash

