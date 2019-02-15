Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber Steps Out for Valentine’s Day With Mystery Guy Wearing $1,000 Jimmy Choo Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Allie Fasanella

Allie Fasanella

More Stories By Allie

View All
kaia-gerber-6
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style
Kaia Gerber’s Best Street Style
View Gallery 15 Images

After hitting the catwalk for Marc Jacobs’ fall ’19 show at New York Fashion Week the night before, Kaia Gerber was spotted stepping out with a mystery man on Valentine’s Day.

The 17-year-old supermodel was snapped hitting the pavement in NYC sporting a stylish ensemble for the special occasion. She paired a brown plaid tweed Khaite Petra long blazer, which retails for $1,520, with jeans and chic black leather Jimmy Choo ankle boots.

kaia gerber valentine's day, jimmy choo cruz ankle boots, Khaite Petra Tweed Long Blazer
Kaia Geber spotted out with a Vans-clad mystery man on Valentine’s Day.
CREDIT: Splash

Gerber, who is the face of Jimmy Choo’s spring ’19 campaign, reached for the brand’s Cruz lace-up combat boots. The $1,095 style featured a textured-leather upper and a classic lug sole. The model daughter of Cindy Crawford further accessorized with a black leather zipper-embellished Alexander Wang Attica belt bag.

kaia gerber valentine's day, jimmy choo cruz boots
Kaia Gerber wearing a Khaite Petra plaid tweed blazer with jeans and Jimmy Choo Cruz ankle boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, her date, who is reported as being 18-year-old Fenton Merkell, wore a dark green sweatshirt under a black coat with black pants and matching black canvas Vans slip-on sneakers.

jimmy choo Cruz textured-leather ankle boots, kaia gerber
A close-up look at Kaia Gerber wearing Jimmy Choo’s Cruz textured black leather ankle boots.
CREDIT: Splash

For more of Kaia Geber’s best street style looks, check out the gallery.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Shows Off Supermodel Legs in a Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Her Jimmy Choo Campaign

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford Prove that Good Shoe Style Runs in the Family

Kaia Gerber Is a Vision in Red at Valentino’s Pre-Fall 2019 Show in Tokyo

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad