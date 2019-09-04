Kaia Gerber’s Chicest Street Style Statements

Kaia Gerber just turned 18 yesterday — but before officially venturing into adulthood, she has already made a big impact in the fashion world.

Since making her runway debut at the spring ’18 Calvin Klein show in September 2017, Gerber has continuously walked the biggest shows on the calendar. She’s padded her resume with a Karl Lagerfeld collaboration, Vogue covers galore and spots in campaigns for Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney — all before graduating from high school.

As she’s built her own name outside of mom Cindy Crawford’s spotlight, Gerber also established herself as a street style star. Along the way, she’s perfected the art of high-low dressing.

For instance, the supermodel celebrated her 18th birthday in New York on Sept. 3 wearing a $275 silky button-down top from Orseund Iris with a $32 Meshki cropped black tank top and $225 Re/Done jeans. She completed the look with Jimmy Choo slingback pumps that boasted a kitten heel and a python-print upper ($895 on Farfetch.com).

Kaia Gerber in New York on her 18th birthday wearing Jimmy Choo heels. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s pumps. CREDIT: Splash News

While Gerber went with heels yesterday, she’s more often spotted in flats out and about. The “It” girl is a big fan of combat boots — particularly the Jimmy Choo Cruz, which has a $1,095 price tag on Net-a-Porter.com. The style is her go-to for completing casual looks, like a summer dress or jeans and a T-shirt.

Kaia Gerber wearing a Brandy Melville dress and Jimmy Choo Cruz boots in New York on Aug. 6, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Kaia Gerber wearing a Khaite Petra Tweed Long Blazer with jeans and Jimmy Choo Cruz ankle boots on Feb. 14, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

But the A-lister’s other favorite is a more affordable classic: the $55 Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star. Released in 1917 as a basketball shoe, the Chuck Taylor has been a Gerber sidekick for years. She wears hers everywhere from couture shows to the airport.

Kaia Gerber looks chic in Converse sneakers in New York on March 30, 2019. CREDIT: MEGA

Kaia Gerber pairs a cropped black top with jeans and Converse while out in Milan on Sept. 19, 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

