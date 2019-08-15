Kaia Gerber Channels ’90s Style With Square Toes & Mom Jeans

Style inspired by the ’90s has made a major comeback in the last few years — and Kaia Gerber is a fan.

The 17-year-old model wore a look that seemed like something her mom, supermodel Cindy Crawford, might have worn in the ’90s: mom jeans and square-toe heels.

Kaia Gerber wearing mom jeans and square toes in Los Angeles. CREDIT: MEGA

Gerber wore a striped blazer, a white crop top and a pair of light-wash mom jeans.

On her feet, the teen sported shiny black square-toe boots with a chunky heel.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s square toes. CREDIT: MEGA

Amid fashion’s ongoing obsession with all things ’90s, square toes are the latest style to get a new life. The shoes were formerly considered to ugly — particularly in the men’s camp — and they went the way of other “mom” and “dad” styles before such looks became cool.

Cindy Crawford, mom of Kaia Gerber, in square-toe boots at a movie premiere in 1996. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For fall, square toes are the latest ’90s style set to be big once again. From slingbacks to mules to sandals, all sorts of shoes have been upgraded with boxier silhouettes in recent months.

When it comes to shoes, Gerber is a big fan of styles from Converse and Jimmy Choo. Her love for the latter is no surprise, as she appears in the Jimmy Choo spring ’19 campaign.

