Kaia Gerber Rocks Unreleased Sacai Nike Sneakers for Sightseeing in Paris With Boyfriend

Hours after hitting the catwalk for Stella McCartney’s fall ’19 show on Monday, Kaia Gerber was spotted out and about enjoying some time off in Paris. The 17-year-old supermodel was spotted sight-seeing in the City of Lights’ famous Montmartre district with her rumored boyfriend, Wellington Grant, a fellow model.

Cindy Crawford’s mini-me daughter chose a chic understated look complete with statement kicks for the romantic outing. She donned a tummy-baring white cropped tee under a dark teal suede coat paired with baggy black trousers and Sacai’s unreleased LDV Waffle sneakers.

Kaia Gerber and Wellington Grant spotted sightseeing in Paris. CREDIT: Splash

The bold style, which Gerber wore in the Green Gusto colorway, debuted on the runway as a part of the brand’s spring ’19 collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s last year in June. Backstage at her show, Sacai’s Chitose Abe told FN, “Sacai has always been about hybridization, so the Nike sneaker collaboration was about a hybridization of classic Nikes with new models with double tongues, double shoelaces and double swooshes.”

Kaia Gerber wearing green Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle sneakers featuring a double black and orange Swoosh. CREDIT: Splash

The sneakers are slated to release on Sacai’s website on March 7, with a bigger drop expected soon after. The retail price is set at $155.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber wearing the Sacai x Nike LDV Waffle in Gusto Green. CREDIT: Splash

