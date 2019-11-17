Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Nail ’90s-Inspired Couple’s Style for ‘SNL’ After-Party

By Ella Chochrek
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were coordinated in ’90s-inspired couple’s looks for the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York last night.

Gerber, 18, channeled mom Cindy Crawford in a very ’90s pair of straight-leg jeans, a long black coat and a tiger-print cardigan.

Kaia Gerber in straight-leg jeans and square toes in New York, Nov. 16.
Kaia Gerber in straight-leg jeans and square toes in New York, Nov. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

The supermodel completed the look with shiny black boots, which featured a subtle square toe. The rectangular shape made its first comeback since the pre-Y2K years this fall, thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta, By Far and Staud.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber's boots.
A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s boots.
CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Davidson, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, sported an ensemble with serious ’90s grunge vibes. The comedian wore a hooded sweatshirt with plaid pants. He completed his look with black high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers — borrowing a page from Gerber’s wardrobe, as she frequently sports the brand’s kicks.

Pete Davidson wears Converse sneakers in New York, Nov. 16.
Pete Davidson wears Converse sneakers in New York, Nov. 16.
CREDIT: Splash News

When she’s not on-duty, Gerber tends to wear lots of sneakers, including fashion-favorite collaborations between Adidas x Alexander Wang and Nike x Cactus Plant Flea Market. Boyfriend Davidson has a slightly more casual aesthetic, often sporting pajama pants and beat-up sneakers.

A close-up look at Pete Davidson's sneakers.
A close-up look at Pete Davidson’s sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

Davidson is part of the “SNL” ensemble cast. On last night’s episode, Harry Styles served in dual roles as host and musical guest; Jon Hamm made a surprise cameo.

Click through the gallery to see more times Kaia Gerber wore Converse sneakers.

