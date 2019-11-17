Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Nail ’90s-Inspired Couple’s Style for ‘SNL’ After-Party

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson were coordinated in ’90s-inspired couple’s looks for the “Saturday Night Live” after-party in New York last night.
Gerber, 18, channeled mom Cindy Crawford in a very ’90s pair of straight-leg jeans, a long black coat and a tiger-print cardigan.
The supermodel completed the look with shiny black boots, which featured a subtle square toe. The rectangular shape made its first comeback since the pre-Y2K years this fall, thanks to brands like Bottega Veneta, By Far and Staud.
Meanwhile, Davidson, who celebrated his 26th birthday yesterday, sported an ensemble with serious ’90s grunge vibes. The comedian wore a hooded sweatshirt with plaid pants. He completed his look with black high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneakers — borrowing a page from Gerber’s wardrobe, as she frequently sports the brand’s kicks.
When she’s not on-duty, Gerber tends to wear lots of sneakers, including fashion-favorite collaborations between Adidas x Alexander Wang and Nike x Cactus Plant Flea Market. Boyfriend Davidson has a slightly more casual aesthetic, often sporting pajama pants and beat-up sneakers.
Davidson is part of the “SNL” ensemble cast. On last night’s episode, Harry Styles served in dual roles as host and musical guest; Jon Hamm made a surprise cameo.
