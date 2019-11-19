Kaia Gerber & Pete Davidson Coordinate ’90s-Inspired Date-Night Outfits

It may be 2019, but Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson are drawing inspiration from the ’90s with their couple’s style.

The pair wore coordinated jeans and jacket looks with distinct ’90s vibes yesterday as they headed out for date night at Charlotte Lawrence’s concert in New York.

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber in New York on Nov. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

Davidson wore a retro-inspired North Face Denali fleece ($179 and up on the brand’s site) teamed with a baby blue hoodie and medium-wash, straight-leg jeans.

Pete Davidson in New York, Nov. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

On his feet, the comedian wore the Converse Fastbreak, which was introduced in 1983 and was Michael Jordan’s pre-Air Jordan shoe of choice. Basketball sneakers were at peak popularity in the ’90s, thanks in no small part to the NBA legend, but the Fastbreak is a retro silhouette that’s somewhat lesser known.

A closer look at Pete Davidson’s Converse Fastbreak sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Gerber channeled mother Cindy Crawford in a look that felt straight out of the pre-Y2K years. The supermodel sported a black knee-length coat over a white cropped T-shirt and straight-leg jeans.

Kaia Gerber in New York, Nov. 18. CREDIT: Splash News

To complete her look, Gerber selected shiny black boots with an on-trend square toe. Although a ’90s staple, the toe shape fell out of favor in the new millennium. The silhouette was revived this summer, with designers such as By Far, Staud and Bottega Veneta leading the way.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Kaia Gerber’s street style.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Nail ’90s-Inspired Couple’s Style for ‘SNL’ After-Party

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Give Two Different Takes on Cocktail Party Outfits at A Sense of Home Gala

Kaia Gerber’s Chic Autumnal Look Has Major ’90s Vibes