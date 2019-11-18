Kaia Gerber’s Chic Autumnal Look Has Major ’90s Vibes

Kaia Gerber was born in 2001, but she’s caught on to fashion’s nostalgia for all things ’90s.

The 18-year-old model stepped out in New York yesterday wearing a chic fall look that took inspiration from the pre-Y2K years. Gerber wore a plaid Khaite coat over a black turtleneck and mom jeans.

Kaia Gerber wears a Khaite coat, mom jeans and combat boots in New York, Nov. 17. CREDIT: Splash News

For shoes, the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber reached for combat boots, opting for a shiny black lace-up pair.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s combat boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For fall, combat boots are near-ubiquitous, with celebrity fans such as Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin. The silhouette, as its name suggests, has its roots in military garb, having become a fashion item in the ’60s and ’70s thanks to British punk youth. In the ’90s, the boots found their way into high fashion for the first time, thanks to Marc Jacobs’ infamous Perry Ellis spring ’93 show.

Gerber accessorized her look with a Prada mini bag and a black beanie.

Since making her runway debut at the spring ’18 Calvin Klein show in September 2017, Gerber has continuously walked the biggest shows on the calendar. Before even graduating from high school, the catwalker had collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld, appeared on Vogue covers galore and starred in campaigns for top brands such as Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney.

When she’s not on duty, Gerber can often be found in casual shoes, with favorites including Jimmy Choo’s Cruz combat boots and Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers.

