Proof That Model Kaia Gerber’s Has the Best Off-Duty Style

Cindy Crawford’s superstar daughter, Kaia Gerber, was named Model of the Year at the 2018 British Fashion Awards at just 17 years old and there’s no doubt about why. From walking in shows like Chanel and Versace to having her own collaborations with Karl Lagerfeld, Gerber has made her mark on the fashion world in a very short amount of time.

Her street style also made headlines, consisting mostly of lots of leather, athletic-influenced pieces and Converse sneakers.

Gerber was seen leaving the Versace pre-fall ’19 show in New York City in December 2018. After her catwalk moment, she took to the streets in a long leather trench and a pair of fresh white Converse All Star sneakers, one of her favorite shoe styles.

Beyond laid-back kicks, the model also loves a pair of statement shoes, like the python Paige boots she wore to dinner with her family Nov. 20. Worn with jeans and a black silky top, these pointed-toe shoes gave the outfit a touch of pattern and personality.

Kaia Gerber leaves Craig’s restaurant in Los Angeles after dinner with her parents and brother, Nov. 20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Last March, Kaia went for a more upscale street-style ensemble, wearing pleated, baggy pants with a patterned blue turtleneck and a leather jacket. On her feet, she chose black leather boots with a chunky heel and a white accent on the toe.

Kaia Gerber in Paris, March 1. CREDIT: Splash News

