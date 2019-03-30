Kaia Gerber Celebrates Spring in $55 Sneakers & a Minidress

Spring has finally sprung in New York, and Kaia Gerber is taking advantage.

The 17-year-old was spotted on the streets of Manhattan today enjoying the warmer weather as she sipped on an iced coffee.

“] Kaia Gerber steps out in New York on March 30 wearing a minidress and Converse CREDIT: MEGA The daughter of Cindy Crawford looked chic in a black minidress with a blazer layered on top. The jacket in question was the Khaite Petra blazer, which features a wide notched lapel collar and allover plaid print. It costs $1,520.

“] Kaia Gerber looks chic in Converse sneakers in New York on March 30. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, Gerber opted for a more affordable option, choosing black Converse Chuck Taylor All Star high-top sneakers that retail for $55. Created in 1917, the classic kicks were originally made with basketball in mind but are now favored for lifestyle purposes. The shoe has a canvas upper and a vulcanized rubber sole, with a distinctive ankle patch on the side.

A closer look at Gerber’s Converse. CREDIT: Mega

Gerber frequently steps out in the brand’s sneakers, pairing them with everything from dresses to jeans. The catwalker favors either black or white Converse, occasionally mixing things up with a bold red.

Kaia Gerber is seen during Milan Fashion Week in September 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

While the teen has no formal affiliation with Converse, she does do business in the shoe industry. Gerber is the star of Jimmy Choo’s spring ’19 ad campaign and often wears the label’s shoes. She’s walked the runway for many top labels, including Chanel, Fendi and Versace.

