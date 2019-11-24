Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Show How to Dress for a Fall Wedding

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
Kaia Gerber
January 2018
January
January 2018
April 2018
View Gallery 17 Images

Unsure what to wear to your friend’s fall wedding? Look no further than Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s latest outfits.

The couple struck the perfect balance with their wedding guest looks yesterday at a friend’s nuptials in Miami.

Gerber wore a midi dress from Reformation ($248 on the brand’s site) with a  blue and white print, a thigh-baring slit and long sleeves.

kaia gerber, reformation, midi dress, strappy sandals, rebecca minkoff shoes, square toes, Pete Davidson, suit, black lace-up shoes, celebrity style, and girlfriend Kaia Gerber clean up nice as they attend a friend's wedding in Miami. The comedian wore a dark suit while his newest lady love matched in a blue dress with a high slit and sexy stilettos. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555139_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson in Miami, Nov. 23.
CREDIT: MEGA
For footwear, the supermodel selected simple, strappy sandals from Rebecca Minkoff. Dubbed the Nanine, the shoes have a 3-inch heel, a buckled ankle strap and a trendy square toe. The Nanine costs $158 on Bloomingdales.com.

Rebecca Minkoff Nanine , strappy black sandals
Rebecca Minkoff Nanine sandals.
CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com
Buy: Rebecca Minkoff Nanine Sandals $158
Buy it

Gerber accessorized with an orange, croc-print mini bag.

Davidson is typically known for more streetwear-inspired outfits, but he proved with his latest ensemble that he can also pull off a more classic look.

The “Saturday Night Live” star kept things simple in a fitted black suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. On his feet, the comedian wore understated shiny black lace-ups.

kaia gerber, reformation, midi dress, strappy sandals, rebecca minkoff shoes, square toes, Pete Davidson, suit, black lace-up shoes, celebrity style, and girlfriend Kaia Gerber clean up nice as they attend a friend's wedding in Miami. The comedian wore a dark suit while his newest lady love matched in a blue dress with a high slit and sexy stilettos. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555139_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]Pete Davidson and girlfriend Kaia Gerber clean up nice as they attend a friend's wedding in Miami. The comedian wore a dark suit while his newest lady love matched in a blue dress with a high slit and sexy stilettos. 23 Nov 2019 Pictured: Kaia Gerber; Pete Davidson. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA555139_020.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson in Miami, Nov. 23.
CREDIT: MEGA
As one of the world’s most wanted models, Gerber is on top of the latest trends — and she fully embraced one of fall’s biggest fads with this look: square toes.

The rectangular shape was a staple of ’90s fashion but has been out of vogue until this summer, when it made a reemergence thanks to “it” brands like By Far, Staud and Bottega Veneta.

 

Click through the gallery to see more of Kaia Gerber’s shoe style.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber & Pete Davidson Coordinate ’90s-Inspired Date-Night Outfits

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Nail ’90s-Inspired Couple’s Style for ‘SNL’ After-Party

Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Give Two Different Takes on Cocktail Party Outfits at A Sense of Home Gala

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad