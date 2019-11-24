Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson Show How to Dress for a Fall Wedding

Unsure what to wear to your friend’s fall wedding? Look no further than Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber’s latest outfits.

The couple struck the perfect balance with their wedding guest looks yesterday at a friend’s nuptials in Miami.

Gerber wore a midi dress from Reformation ($248 on the brand’s site) with a blue and white print, a thigh-baring slit and long sleeves.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson in Miami, Nov. 23. CREDIT: MEGA For footwear, the supermodel selected simple, strappy sandals from Rebecca Minkoff. Dubbed the Nanine, the shoes have a 3-inch heel, a buckled ankle strap and a trendy square toe. The Nanine costs $158 on Bloomingdales.com.

Rebecca Minkoff Nanine sandals. CREDIT: Bloomingdales.com

Gerber accessorized with an orange, croc-print mini bag.

Davidson is typically known for more streetwear-inspired outfits, but he proved with his latest ensemble that he can also pull off a more classic look.

The “Saturday Night Live” star kept things simple in a fitted black suit with a white button-down shirt underneath. On his feet, the comedian wore understated shiny black lace-ups.

Kaia Gerber and Pete Davidson in Miami, Nov. 23. CREDIT: MEGA As one of the world’s most wanted models, Gerber is on top of the latest trends — and she fully embraced one of fall’s biggest fads with this look: square toes.

The rectangular shape was a staple of ’90s fashion but has been out of vogue until this summer, when it made a reemergence thanks to “it” brands like By Far, Staud and Bottega Veneta.

