Kaia Gerber Wears Two Major Fall Trends With Her Off-Duty Look in Milan

Fashion month is a busy time for Kaia Gerber — but she’s still finding time to wear chic street style looks.

The 18-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford showed off her effortlessly put-together style in Milan between the Max Mara and Fendi spring ’20 shows today.

Kaia Gerber in a leopard-print skirt and knee-high boots in Milan Sept. 19. CREDIT: Splash News

Gerber wore a white tank top and leopard-print, knee-high skirt — a spinoff of the viral, New York City leopard-print midi skirt and an interpretation of the animal-inspired trend that’s been huge in recent seasons.

This year, the knee-high boot is making a comeback after several seasons dominated by thigh-highs and ankle boots. The catwalker opted for black, almond-toed boots that cut off just under the kneecap.

A close-up shot of Kaia Gerber’s black knee-high boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Gerber was out and about alongside model pal Vittoria Ceretti, a 21-year-old from Italy. Ceretti wore a white cropped zip-up sweater with striped pants and Vans sneakers. She accessorized with a tan handbag.

Vittoria Ceretti (L) and Vittoria Ceretti at Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Splash News

Both Gerber and Ceretti were still in their makeup looks from the Max Mara show, which included black lipstick.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Gerber tends to go with flats. Among the styles in her rotation are Jimmy Choo combat boots (she starred in the label’s spring ’19 campaign) and Converse Chuck Taylor high-top sneakers.

