Kaia Gerber Looks Chic in Distressed Jeans & Floral Sneakers While Out With Dad Rande

Kaia Gerber’s got casual fashion on lock.

The 17-year-old showed off her effortless model off-duty style as she went out to grab coffee with her dad, Rande Gerber, in West Hollywood, Calif. yesterday.

Kaia Gerber and Rande Gerber walking in West Hollywood, Calif. together. CREDIT: Splash News

Kaia sported a brown knit sweater with distressed Re/Done jeans. For footwear, she selected baby blue, white and navy sneakers with floral detailing. The model wore her hair down and pin-straight, accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings.

A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Meanwhile, Rande wore a casual green jacket over a white T-shirt and fitted jeans. His shoes were gray athletic sneakers with neon green soles. The 56-year-old businessman capped off his look with a black belt and sunglasses.

The father and daughter went out on a trip sans the rest of their family, leaving behind Kaia’s brother, Preston, and mom, Cindy Crawford. The Gerber family often steps out together during fashion events — Crawford was one of the most famous supermodels of the ’90s, and both Kaia and Rande are following in her footsteps. Since 2017, Kaia has become one of the most sought-after models, appearing on the runway for big labels like Chanel, Fendi and Versace.

The teenager took to Instagram yesterday to share a mirror selfie, posing in an oversized white bathrobe and pulled-back ponytail.

