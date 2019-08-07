Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber Shows How to Pair Her Favorite Combat Boots With a Summer Dress in NYC

By Allie Fasanella
Kaia Gerber showed her love for Jimmy Choo yesterday during a family outing in NYC.

The supermodel, who stars in the brand’s fall 2019 campaign, was pictured spending time with her parents, catwalk icon Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, in Manhattan’s trendy Soho neighborhood. The 17-year-old donned a knee-length navy and white floral print “Robbie” dress courtesy of Brandy Melville paired with Jimmy Choo’s “Cruz” ankle boot.

kaia gerber street style 2019, Jimmy Choo Cruz Boots, Brandy Melville Robbie Dress, Prada Sidonie Shoulder Bag
Kaia Gerber wearing a navy and white floral print Brandy Melville dress with Jimmy Choo Cruz black textured-leather ankle boots.
CREDIT: Splash

The style, which retails for $1,095, features a black textured-leather upper, a lace-up silhouette, a lug sole and a round toe. Gerber wore the same luxury combat boots earlier this summer with jeans and an Alexander Wang blazer.

kaia gerber, cindy crawford
Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford photographed sporting dresses for a stroll in Soho.
CREDIT: Splash

The model added Prada accessories to her look with the fashion house’s “Sidonie” black leather shoulder bag and sleek PR 64US sunglasses.

kaia gerber, cindy crawford, rande gerber
Kaia Gerber out in NYC with her parents Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.
CREDIT: Splash

Crawford also sported a dress for the outing. The 53-year-old runway legend wore a dark green satin slip dress with pointy slip-on python-print flats.

kaia gerber, jimmy choo cruz boots
A closer look at Kaia Gerber’s Jimmy Choo “Cruz” textured-leather boots featuring a lace-up front.
CREDIT: Splash

