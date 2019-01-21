Proof That Kaia Gerber Really, Really Likes Her Converse Sneakers

Kaia Gerber may be one of the most sought-after models in the world, but she’s also a 17-year-old.

And when it comes to her footwear, Gerber opts for an inexpensive sneaker that’s a wardrobe staple for many other teens: the Converse Chuck Taylor.

High-top Chucks retail for a $55 price tag — making them pretty darn accessible. While running out and about to fashion week fittings in various cities, Gerber can often be spotted in her Chucks.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford upgraded her Converse with a pair of leather leggings while stepping out for fittings in Paris last January. She teamed the leggings with an oversized white-and-black blazer, a Chanel beanie and teensy purple-tinted glasses.

Kaia Gerber is seen headed to fittings in Paris in January 2018 while clad in Converse kicks. CREDIT: Splash News

Jeans are a staple of Gerber’s wardrobe. She was spotted after a Milan Fashion Week show in September 2018 wearing a cropped black top with an exposed red zipper, flared jeans and black Converse high-tops. The star completed her look with a high ponytail.

Kaia Gerber pairs a cropped black top with jeans and Converse while out in Milan on Sept. 19, 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Even with the most casual of outfits, Gerber loves to wear her Chucks. While out and about with her mother in Paris in September, she wore an oversized black T-shirt with sweats, completing her look with comfy Converse kicks.

Kaia Gerber wearing a black T-shirt with matching pants and black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star high-top sneakers in September 2018 while out with mom Cindy Crawford. CREDIT: Splash News

While Gerber generally sticks with either white or black Chucks, she opted for a more colorful look while sitting courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on Jan. 9. The model wore a black off-the-shoulder top with jeans and bright red Converse kicks.

Kaia Gerber sits courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers’ Jan. 9 game while clad in jeans and red Converse. CREDIT: Splash News

