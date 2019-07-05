Kaia Gerber Keeps Rocking Converse for the Chicest High-Low Style Statements at Paris Couture Fashion Week

Kaia Gerber is known for her love of Converse’s iconic high-top Chuck Taylor All-Star sneakers, so it seems only natural she’d pack them for Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris.

The 17-year-old supermodel was snapped twice this week rocking the canvas kicks in black, which retail for $55 and come in several colorways. After walking at the Valentino show on Wednesday, Cindy Crawford’s daughter showed off her long legs in a black pinstripe blazer dress teamed with classic Chuck Taylors. She further accessorized with a $650 black leather Alexander Wang fanny pack and black sunglasses.

Kaia Gerber leaving the Valentino show in a black blazer pinstripe blazer dress and black Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star Hi sneakers. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gerber was spotted in the same black high-tops featuring white laces and an All-Star logo ankle patch with white jeans the day prior outside the Chanel show. She paired them with white jeans, a white tee and a taupe plaid blazer before adding a Prada Sidonie shoulder bag and Chanel sunglasses. On both occasions, the model carried the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel “Middlesex.”

Kaia Gerber wearing white jeans with black Converse high-tops outside the Chanel show on July 2. CREDIT: Splash

