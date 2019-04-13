Kaia Gerber Flaunts Her Supermodel Legs at Coachella in Denim Shorts & Harness Boots

Kaia Gerber looked just like mom Cindy Crawford in a leggy double-denim look as she stepped out to day 1 of Coachella in Indio, Calif. last night.

The supermodel was accompanied by pal Tommy Dorfman, an actor known for their work on “13 Reasons Why.”

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorftman leave Coachella on April 13. CREDIT: Pap Nation / SplashNews.com

Gerber looked stylish in a cropped R13 jean jacket priced at $695, which she teamed with denim cutoff shorts. For footwear, the 17-year-old selected Frye Harness 12R boots. Made in the U.S., the shoes feature a rubber outsole perfect for navigating the dusty desert floor. Gerber’s pair were black leather with a silver-tone harness detailing and a chunky block heel; the boots cost $388.

A closeup look at Kaia Gerber’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The teen accessorized with layered necklaces, hoop earrings and an Alexander Wang Attica mini fanny pack (a go-to piece of hers that features chain detailing and exposed zippers).

Meanwhile, Dorfman was stylish in a blue Nike T-shirt with a purple miniskirt that had a sheer overlay. The 26-year-old — known for their gender nonconforming style — selected beat-up white sneakers with black accents for shoes.

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman leaving Coachella day 1. CREDIT: Splash News

They finished their look with a baseball cap, a beaded necklace and a series of bracelets.

Dorfman and Gerber stepped out for Jaden Smith’s set on Friday night. Other stars performing included Donald Glover (aka Childish Gambino), Kacey Musgraves and Janelle Monáe. Still to come this weekend are Ariana Grande, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi and many more.

