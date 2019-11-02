Kaia Gerber & Cindy Crawford Give Two Different Takes on Cocktail Party Outfits at A Sense of Home Gala

Mother-daughter supermodel duo Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber were photographed rocking chic looks at the A Sense of Home charity gala Friday night in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 18-year-old dressed in a look from Khaite’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection with open-toe shoes. Her outfit consisted of a midriff-baring black top, black bell-bottoms and a white single-breasted blazer featuring a red pocket square. The up-and-coming model pulled things together with a red satin clutch bag.

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford at the first A Sense of Home gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Meanwhile, her 53-year-old mom sported a black patterned over-the-knee dress with a black leather jacket slung over her shoulders. The veteran supermodel completed her ensemble with classic pointy-toed black pumps and drop earrings.

Kaia Gerber wore an outfit from Khaite’s spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection with open-toe shoes for the evening. CREDIT: Shutterstock

On the same day, Gerber took to Instagram to share a snap of herself showing off an elaborate floral headpiece. “Happy Halloween little ghosts,” she simply captioned the shot.

