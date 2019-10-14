Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kaia Gerber Twins With Mom Cindy Crawford in Leather & White Sneakers

By Ella Chochrek
Kaia Gerber
Kaia Gerber’s Street Style
kaia-gerber-nyfw-2
New York Fashion Week: Mert & Marcus Book Launch
kaia-gerber-nyfw-1
Denim, leather and white sneakers is a no-fail styling combo — just ask Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford.

The supermodel duo hit the streets of New York Sunday clad in coordinated looks with their own individual flair.

Kaia Gerber, jeans, leather jacket, cactus plant flea market x nike Air Force 1 sneakers, New York yankees hat, Danielle guizo jacket, Models Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford pick up smoothies at Dr. Smood before heading to the ai in New York City. Kaia is wearing Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers with the words "Air" and "Flea" on the sides.Pictured: Kaia GerberRef: SPL5121971 131019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kaia Gerber out and about in New York on Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Splash News

Gerber wore a black sweater and mom jeans with Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The sneakers, which features puff letters similar to that of Nike’s Air More Uptempo basketball shoe, have yet to be officially released, but are said to be coming this fall, per A$AP Bari.

Kaia Gerber, shoe detail, unreleased sneakers, Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low, white sneakers, celebrity style, street style, jeans
A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 18-year-old completed her look with a New York Yankees baseball cap ($25 from Nordstrom.com) and a Danielle Guizo leather trench ($765 on the designer’s site).

While Gerber’s look had a ’90s-inspired vibe — courtesy of the trench jacket and mom jeans — Crawford’s outfit had a more modern flair.

The 53-year-old was chic in a cream-colored sweater and straight-leg, light-wash jeans, layering a moto jacket on top. For shoes, the A-lister went with Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a 40-year-old silhouette with a soft leather upper and perforated triple-stripe. The kicks are available on Adidas.com for $80.

Kaia Gerber, jeans, leather jacket, cactus plant flea market x nike Air Force 1 sneakers, New York yankees hat, Danielle guizo jacket, Cindy Crawford, Adidas Stan smith, Models Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford wear matching leather jackets in New York CityPictured: Kaia Gerber,Cindy CrawfordRef: SPL5121967 131019 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles: 310-821-2666New York: 212-619-2666London: +44 (0)20 7644 7656Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Kaia Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford in coordinated looks in New York Oct. 14.
CREDIT: Splash News

Both Gerber and Crawford accessorized their looks with oversized sunglasses and delicate gold jewelry.

Flip through the gallery to see more of Kaia Gerber’s street style.

