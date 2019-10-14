Kaia Gerber Twins With Mom Cindy Crawford in Leather & White Sneakers

Denim, leather and white sneakers is a no-fail styling combo — just ask Kaia Gerber and mom Cindy Crawford.

The supermodel duo hit the streets of New York Sunday clad in coordinated looks with their own individual flair.

Kaia Gerber out and about in New York on Oct. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

Gerber wore a black sweater and mom jeans with Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. The sneakers, which features puff letters similar to that of Nike’s Air More Uptempo basketball shoe, have yet to be officially released, but are said to be coming this fall, per A$AP Bari.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Low sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

The 18-year-old completed her look with a New York Yankees baseball cap ($25 from Nordstrom.com) and a Danielle Guizo leather trench ($765 on the designer’s site).

While Gerber’s look had a ’90s-inspired vibe — courtesy of the trench jacket and mom jeans — Crawford’s outfit had a more modern flair.

The 53-year-old was chic in a cream-colored sweater and straight-leg, light-wash jeans, layering a moto jacket on top. For shoes, the A-lister went with Adidas Stan Smith sneakers, a 40-year-old silhouette with a soft leather upper and perforated triple-stripe. The kicks are available on Adidas.com for $80.

Kaia Gerber (L) and Cindy Crawford in coordinated looks in New York Oct. 14. CREDIT: Splash News

Both Gerber and Crawford accessorized their looks with oversized sunglasses and delicate gold jewelry.

