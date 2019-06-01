Kaia Gerber Brings Back This Unexpected ’90s Trend in New York With $1,095 Jimmy Choo Boots

Kaia Gerber is bringing back a surprising ’90s trend: the bucket hat.

The 17-year-old showed off her cool off-duty style in New York ahead of the Alexander Wang Collection One spring ’20 show yesterday.

Gerber, who’s the daughter of catwalk legend Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, looked stylish in a white crop top, mom jeans and a gray Alexander Wang blazer ($1,395).

Kaia Gerber looks stylish in an Alexander Wang blazer, Prada bucket hat and Jimmy Choo boots. CREDIT: Splash News

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the supermodel reached for Jimmy Choo’s Cruz combat boots. The ’90s grungelike style has made a reemergence among the celebrity crowd in recent months, adding edge to a miniskirt or a floral dress. The Cruz is made of textured leather, with a lace-up front and zip fastening at the sides; it retails for $1,095 and can be shopped now on Netaporter.com.

The Jimmy Choo Cruz boot. CREDIT: Netaporter.com

The “it” girl added additional trendy components to her look with her accessories, particularly the bucket hat — a checkered brown and neon green style from Prada. Aside from the cap, she went with an Alexander Wang crossbody bag, yellow-tinted shades and gold hoop earrings.

After spending the day sightseeing alongside model pal Vitto Ceretti, Gerber changed into an off-the-shoulder white minidress and white boots with perforated logoing and zippers at the sides as she walked the runway for Alexander Wang.

Kaia Gerber on the runway at the Alexander Wang Collection One show for spring ’20. CREDIT: Rodin Banica/Shutterstock

As one of the most sought-after models, Gerber has plenty of designer duds in her closet. Her choice of Jimmy Choo footwear is an unsurprising one, however, as she stars in the luxury label’s spring ’19 campaign.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kaia Gerber’s street style.

Below, watch our video with Hailey Baldwin about her iconic street style.

Want more?

Kaia Gerber Flaunts Her Supermodel Legs at Coachella in Denim Shorts & Harness Boots

Kaia Gerber Celebrates Spring in $55 Sneakers & a Minidress