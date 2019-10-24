Kaia Gerber Does the White Sneaker Trend in Leggings & a Yankees Cap

The white sneaker trend is here to stay — just ask Kaia Gerber.

The 18-year-old model hit the streets of New York yesterday clad in the shoes teamed with a hoodie, black leggings and a cerulean jean jacket.

Kaia Gerber wears leggings and Adidas Alexander Wang sneakers in New York on Oct. 23. CREDIT: Splash News

The white sneakers in question were Adidas x Alexander Wang. The shoes boast a socklike-fit at the collar, a gum application at the rear of the outsole and an upper with leather paneling. The shoes initially retailed for $250 but have been marked down to just $175 on Goat.com.

A close-up look at Kaia Gerber’s Adidas x Alexander Wang sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

Gerber accessorized with a New York Yankees cap, black sunglasses and a ’90s-esque handbag.

When it comes to footwear, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber is a big fan of white sneakers. In addition to the basketball kicks she wore yesterday, the A-lister loves Converse Chuck Taylors and Nike Air Force 1s. She’s also a proven fan of the Adidas x Alexander McQueen collaboration, having been spotted in the brands’ Bball Soccer sneakers in the past.

Kaia Gerber (L) wears Adidas x Alexander Wang sneakers with mom Cindy Crawford at a pre-Met Gala event in May 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Many of her shoe choices are more accessibly priced, but Gerber is a big fan of Jimmy Choo, too. She has appeared in brand campaigns for the label and often sports its designer wares, including python-print pumps and black combat boots.

