Kacey Musgraves Stuns in a Sensual Pastel Suit With Pink Shoes at the ACM Awards

Songstress Kacey Musgraves took to the ACM Awards red carpet today in an ombre two-piece suit in Las Vegas.

The “High Horse” singer rocked a dreamy pastel green, blue, pink and purple suit complete with bell sleeves and bottoms. Peeking out from her pants are a pair of light-pink shoes.

The singer has a bid for Best Female Artist of the Year along with Best Album of the Year for “Golden Hour,” and for Song of the Year with “Space Cowboy.”

Kacey Musgraves CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Despite the pressure, Musgraves kept it cool, calm and collected on the red carpet. Both her music and style have brought a fresh perspective to the country music scene.

Kacey Musgraves CREDIT: Shutterstock

Other red carpet arrivals included host Reba McEntire, singer Cassadee Pope and Carrie Underwood.

Some entertainers are flaunting off their southern roots with Western style, while others are going for more a contemporary look, like Musgraves.

