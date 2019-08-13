Kacey Musgraves Performs in 5-Inch Stilettos & Rainbow Crystals at Outside Lands

Kacey Musgraves may be a country singer — but don’t expect her to wear cowboy boots onstage. The 30-year-old is a big fan of high heels and performed in soaring stilettos at Outside Lands in San Francisco on Aug. 11.

For apparel, the “High Horse” hitmaker wore an Adam Selman set that consisted of a black long-sleeved top and leggings, both encrusted with multicolored crystals. The rainbow pop was a fitting choice for Musgraves, who has a song called “Rainbow” off her latest album, “Golden Hour.”

Kacey Musgraves wearing an Adam Selman look with Sophia Webster booties. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A detail shot of Kacey Musgraves’ Sophia Webster booties at Outside Lands. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The A-lister’s shoes were soaring boots set on a 5-inch stiletto heel. From Sophia Webster, the booties have a pointed toe and zip fastening on the sides; they’re made of suede and leather. The style Musgraves picked, called the Rizzo, is available to shop at Farfetch.com with a $519 price tag.

Sophia Webster Rizzo ankle boots. CREDIT: Farfetch.com

While some artists prefer block heels or platforms when they’re on stage, the “Space Cowboy” songstress tends to perform in stilettos. She’s worn styles from Stella Luna and Schutz this spring/summer as she takes on the festival circuit.

Kacey Musgraves onstage at Outside Lands in San Francisco Aug. 11. CREDIT: Greg Chow/Shutterstock

Although she’s often clad in designer heels, the Texan also has a more affordably priced favorite: Aldo. At the Met Gala in May, Musgraves wore metallic pumps from the brand that cost just $80. The rest of her Barbie-inspired look was by Moschino.

Kacey Musgraves in Moschino with Aldo shoes on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Flip through the gallery to see Kacey Musgraves’ red carpet style evolution.

Watch the video below to see Carrie Dragshaw’s tips for walking in heels.

Want more?

Kacey Musgraves Blooms in Floral Dress and White Pumps on the ‘Today’ Show

Kacey Musgraves Drinks Tequila Out of a Shoe During Her Concert in Australia

How Country Music Star Kacey Musgraves’ Red Carpet Style Has Evolved