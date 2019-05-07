Kacey Musgraves Wore $80 Aldo Shoes to the Biggest Fashion Event of the Year

Kacey Musgraves arrived on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet tonight in New York looking like a real-life Barbie doll, but with an affordable twist.
The “Golden Hour” singer wore a blond wig for the night to match her Barbie-inspired Moschino outfit. Her look consisted of a leather jacket-inspired pink dress paired with matching accessories including sunglasses, a fuzzy boa and a Moschino-branded blowdryer purse.
The whole ensemble was tied together by Musgraves’ metallic and pointed-toe reflective pumps. The heels are Aldo’s Stessy_silver heels that retail for just $80.
Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.
“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.
