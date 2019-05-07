Kacey Musgraves Wore $80 Aldo Shoes to the Biggest Fashion Event of the Year

Kacey Musgraves arrived on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet tonight in New York looking like a real-life Barbie doll, but with an affordable twist.

The “Golden Hour” singer wore a blond wig for the night to match her Barbie-inspired Moschino outfit. Her look consisted of a leather jacket-inspired pink dress paired with matching accessories including sunglasses, a fuzzy boa and a Moschino-branded blowdryer purse.

Kacey Musgraves in Moschino on the red carpet for the 2019 Met Gala. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A close-up of Kacey Musgraves’ accessories on the Met Gala red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer view of Kacey Musgraves’ metallic heels by Aldo on the Met Gala 2019 red carpet. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The whole ensemble was tied together by Musgraves’ metallic and pointed-toe reflective pumps. The heels are Aldo’s Stessy_silver heels that retail for just $80.

Lady Gaga is one of the hosts of this year’s Met Gala, alongside “Sign of the Times” singer Harry Styles and 23-time Grand Slam tennis champion Serena Williams. The theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” — a play on a Susan Sontag essay from the ’60s.

Related Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Both Wear Heels With Glittery, Silver Finish at Met Gala 2019 Gender-Fluid Men's Style Is Trending at Met Gala 2019: Heels, Dresses, Lipstick & More Janelle Monae's Campy Dress Has a Winking Eye on Her Breast at the Met Gala 2019

“Camp is esoteric — a private code or badge of identity,” Sontag wrote in the essay, citing Swan Lake, Tiffany lamps and the Art Deco movement as examples.

Click through the gallery to see more arrivals on the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala.

Watch the video below to see how Carrie Dragshaw recreates Carrie Bradshaw’s ensembles.

Want more?

What to Expect From This Year’s ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion’ Met Exhibit

Met Gala’s Campiest Looks on the Red Carpet Over the Years

The Campiest Runway Looks for the 2019 Met Gala’s Biggest Stars