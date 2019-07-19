Kacey Musgraves Blooms in Floral Dress and White Pumps on the ‘Today’ Show

Kacey Musgraves took her turn on the “Today” show’s summer concert series stage in a fresh floral look.

The country music star performed some of her biggest hits wearing a mini lace-up dress that was coated in flowers and leaves, all in different shades.

Kacey Musgraves performs and poses for selfies on fans’ phones on the ‘Today’ show in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kacey Musgraves performs on the ‘Today’ show in New York. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A closer look at Kacey Musgraves’ white heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

To top off the summery look, Musgraves chose a set of white pumps with a pointed toe and scalloped detailing.

Her setlist for the morning show included hits like “Slow Burn” and “Happy and Sad” for fans that camped out for hours to see the musician live.

The Grammy winner also surprised the audience by announcing that she is adding five more dates to her “Oh, What A World” tour, including Radio City Music Hall in New York and a final stop at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Some exciting news from @kaceymusgraves — she's adding five more dates to her tour! #KaceyMusgravesTODAY pic.twitter.com/kC81gagmdp — TODAY (@TODAYshow) July 19, 2019

Kacey Musgraves came onto the scene when she appeared on USA Networks “Nashville Star” competition in 2007. Since then, she has gone on to win endless awards, including the 2019 Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

The “Golden Hour” singer is best known in the fashion world for her chic and sweet style. She attended this year’s Met Gala in a Barbie-inspired Moschino look that she paired with a set of $80 Aldo heels.

Click through the gallery for more of Kacey Musgraves’ red carpet style through the years.

