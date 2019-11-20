Kacey Musgraves Wears a Crystal-Embellished Look With Silver Chain Sandals

Kacey Musgraves entranced fans in a white-hot look with crystal accents at the launch party Tuesday for her 2019 holiday special, “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show.” A rotating list of her celebrity friends will perform on the show, which premieres Nov. 29 on Amazon Prime.

For the launch in New York, the country star wore a white matched cropped top and miniskirt from David Koma, which featured crystal fringe embellishments. Both the top and skirt are available on FWRD.com, with the shirt priced at $955; the skirt, at $885.

Kacey Musgraves in a David Koma look with Stella Luna shoes at the launch party for “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” on Nov. 19. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

On her feet, Musgraves showed off sparkling Stella Luna chain sandals.

A closer look at Kacey Musgraves’ Stella Luna sandals. CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The shoes have a silver satin upper, a 3.25-inch stiletto heel and rhinestone-embossed straps. The sandal silhouette was perfect for showing off the A-lister’s light mauve pedicure.

Shoppers can find the shoes on Shopbop.com, marked down from $525 to $368, for a 30% discount.

Stella Luna Strass Chain sandals. CREDIT: Shopbop.com

Musgraves accessorized the look with a silver Judith Leiber clutch. She debuted a new hairstyle, adding blunt bangs to her long brunette ‘do.

Kacey Musgraves in a David Koma ensemble with Stella Luna shoes at the launch party for “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show” on Nov. 19. CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Shutterstock

Stella Luna is one of the “High Horse” singer’s go-to brands for both red carpet and on-stage appearances. Other labels she has worn in the past include Christian Louboutin, Sophia Webster and Manolo Blahnik.

Several times, Musgraves has also selected affordably priced shoes from Aldo, even for the tony Met Gala in May. There, she completed her Barbie-inspired Moschino outfit with $80 pumps at the so-called Oscars of Fashion, proof that a major fashion moment need not come with a sky-high price tag.

