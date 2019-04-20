Kacey Musgraves Gives Cowgirl Style a Couture Spin for Coachella Weekend 2

Kacey Musgraves’ Coachella look was a little bit country, a little bit couture.

Hitting the stage at weekend 2 of the Indio, Calif. festival, the 30-year-old wore an unusual Balmain ensemble. Her dress was made of orange suede, with metal pins that were left mostly undone to reveal her toned legs and a flash of midriff. The songstress stayed covered up on the bottom in a high-waisted hot pants, which were fashioned of the same orange suede fabric.

Kacey Musgraves steps out in an orange suede Balmain look at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, the six-time Grammy winner selected see-through strappy sandals with a black stiletto heel.

A closeup look at Kacey Musgraves’ heels. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Musgraves wore her hair in a high ponytail. She accessorized with Western-inspired turquoise jewelry: bracelets, statement earrings, a necklace and some rings.

The star shined onstage as she performed big hits off her “Golden Hour” album, including “Rainbow,” “High Horse” and “Butterflies.”

Kacey Musgraves strums on her guitar at Coachella. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The bold look was completely different from Musgraves’ ensemble at weekend 1 of the music festival. Stepping out for her set last Friday, the “Space Cowboy” singer wore a sparkly orange Balmain minidress with fringe detailing. She completed the stylish look with gold Stella Luna pumps, which she kicked off onstage during the performance.

Festival goers this weekend can still look forward to many more big stars onstage, including Ariana Grande, J. Balvin, Virgil Abloh and Tame Impala.

